Sam Mangwana
Born 21 February 1945
Sam Mangwana
1945-02-21
Sam Mangwana Biography (Wikipedia)
Sam Mangwana (born February 21, 1945), is a Congolese musician, born to a Zimbabwean migrant father and an Angolan mother. He is the frontman of his bands Festival des Maquisards and African All Stars. Mangwana was a member of François Luambo Makiadi's seminal band TPOK Jazz, and Tabu Ley Rochereau's bands African Fiesta, African Fiesta National and Afrisa International.
Sam Mangwana Tracks
Femmes africaines
Dino Vangu
Femmes africaines
Femmes africaines
Cooperation
Franco
Cooperation
Cooperation
Tchimurenga Zimbabwe
Sam Mangwana
Tchimurenga Zimbabwe
Tchimurenga Zimbabwe
