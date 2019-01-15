Survivor (For The Grenfell Survivors) by Robinson, Sanders, and Vince

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06hfcqg.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06hfcqg.jpg

2018-08-14T10:02:00.000Z

A piece of poetry and music dedicated to the survivors of the Grenfell Tower disaster.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06b5f5r