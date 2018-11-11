Boys NoizeBorn 22 August 1982
Boys Noize
1982-08-22
Boys Noize Biography
Alexander Ridha (born 22 August 1982), better known by his stage name Boys Noize, is a German electronic music producer and DJ. It is similar to the name of Ridha's label, Boysnoize Records, which he established in 2005. Ridha has remixed a number of other artist's work, including Snoop Dogg and Depeche Mode.
Boys Noize Tracks
Rock The Bells
Boys Noize
Rock The Bells
Rock The Bells
Overthrow
Boys Noize
Overthrow
Overthrow
Killer (feat. Steven A. Clark)
Boys Noize
Killer (feat. Steven A. Clark)
Killer (feat. Steven A. Clark)
'Killer' (Dense & Pika Remix) (feat. Steven A. Clark)
Boys Noize
'Killer' (Dense & Pika Remix) (feat. Steven A. Clark)
'Killer' (Dense & Pika Remix) (feat. Steven A. Clark)
Jeffer (Modeselektor Remix)
Boys Noize
Jeffer (Modeselektor Remix)
Jeffer (Modeselektor Remix)
Overthrow (Blanke Flip)
Boys Noize
Overthrow (Blanke Flip)
Overthrow (Blanke Flip)
Sirene
Boys Noize
Sirene
Sirene
Drop Low x ID
Gold Rush
Drop Low x ID
Drop Low x ID
End Of Line (Boys Noize Remix)
Daft Punk
End Of Line (Boys Noize Remix)
End Of Line (Boys Noize Remix)
Distort Me
Boys Noize
Distort Me
Distort Me
Mayday (Club Version)
Boys Noize
Mayday (Club Version)
Mayday (Club Version)
Orvnge
Boys Noize
Orvnge
Orvnge
S&H Disco
Boys Noize
S&H Disco
S&H Disco
Nightmare
Boys Noize
Nightmare
Nightmare
Yeah
Boys Noize
Yeah
Yeah
Loaded
Boys Noize
Loaded
Loaded
Love Can't Turn Around (Boys Noize Edit)
Farley Jackmaster Funk
Love Can't Turn Around (Boys Noize Edit)
Love Can't Turn Around (Boys Noize Edit)
Avalanche (Terminal Velocity) (feat. Jarvis Cocker)
Boys Noize
Avalanche (Terminal Velocity) (feat. Jarvis Cocker)
Avalanche (Terminal Velocity) (feat. Jarvis Cocker)
Flying High (Boys Noize Remix)
Byron Stingily
Flying High (Boys Noize Remix)
Flying High (Boys Noize Remix)
Happy Up Here (Boys Noize Mix)
Röyksopp
Happy Up Here (Boys Noize Mix)
Happy Up Here (Boys Noize Mix)
Danger (AVANCE & CIIRGII Edit) (feat. Boys Noize)
RL Grime
Danger (AVANCE & CIIRGII Edit) (feat. Boys Noize)
Danger (AVANCE & CIIRGII Edit) (feat. Boys Noize)
Ibifornia (Boys Noize Remix)
Cassius
Ibifornia (Boys Noize Remix)
Ibifornia (Boys Noize Remix)
Kill The Kid
Boys Noize
Kill The Kid
Kill The Kid
Overthrow (Boys Noize 303 Overdub)
Boys Noize
Overthrow (Boys Noize 303 Overdub)
Overthrow (Boys Noize 303 Overdub)
Randy (Boys Noize Remix)
Justice
Randy (Boys Noize Remix)
Randy (Boys Noize Remix)
100
Tiga
100
100
Euphoria (feat. Remy Banks)
Boys Noize
Euphoria (feat. Remy Banks)
Euphoria (feat. Remy Banks)
Ich R U (Jacques Lu Cont Remix)
Boys Noize
Ich R U (Jacques Lu Cont Remix)
Kernkraft 7000 (Boys Noize Edit)
Brad Lamborghini
Kernkraft 7000 (Boys Noize Edit)
Kernkraft 7000 (Boys Noize Edit)
Dynamite (dub) (feat. Benga)
Boys Noize
Dynamite (dub) (feat. Benga)
Dynamite (dub) (feat. Benga)
2 Live (Original Mix)
Boys Noize
2 Live (Original Mix)
2 Live (Original Mix)
2 Live
Boys Noize
2 Live
2 Live
Dynamite (feat. Benga)
Boys Noize
Dynamite (feat. Benga)
Dynamite (feat. Benga)
