Playgroup Biography (Wikipedia)
Playgroup is a British dance act. Basically the project of musician and designer Trevor Jackson, they were associated with the electroclash movement.
Jackson has also performed under the names Underdog and Skull.
Front 2 Back
Untitled
Make It Happen
50 Ways To Leave Your Love
Front To Back (feat KC Flightt) (Acappella)
