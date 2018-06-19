Carl BroemelBorn 31 December 1970
Carl Broemel
1969-12-31
Carl Broemel Biography (Wikipedia)
Carl Broemel is an American rock musician. He currently plays guitar, pedal steel guitar, saxophone and sings back-up vocals for the Louisville, Kentucky band My Morning Jacket. He played guitar in the pop/rock band Old Pike and in the alternative pop/rock band Silvercrush.
Carl Broemel Tracks
That Alice
Sleepy lagoon
