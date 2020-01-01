Zemlyane (Russian: Земляне, meaning Earthlings) is a Soviet, and later Russian rock band which enjoyed great popularity in the early 1980s. The band was formed in Leningrad, Soviet Union in 1978 and remains active to this day.

A key artist in "VIA" (vocal-instrumental ensemble) wave of Soviet music, it was one of the first officially state-recognized bands to feature elements of rock music in USSR. Zemlyane used to mix hard rock music with synthpop, and Zemlyane's frontman Sergey Skachkov plays keytar. Most of their lyrics deal with risk, courage, and masculinity. They sang about cosmonauts, stunts, pilots, and sailors.

In 2010, their 1980s hit "Trava u doma" ("Grass by the Home") was awarded with the official status of the first anthem of Russian cosmonautics. Russian cosmonauts have traditionally taken this song with them getting assigned for orbital deployments.