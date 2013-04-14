Neil YatesBorn 1970
Neil Yates
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1970
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d2f1b428-e1a6-4d1d-a2ba-6b8717b012e6
Neil Yates Biography (Wikipedia)
Neil Yates (born in Stockport, Cheshire, 1970) is a British jazz and folk musician.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Neil Yates Tracks
Sort by
Snowdonia Sail The Sky
Neil Yates
Snowdonia Sail The Sky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Snowdonia Sail The Sky
Last played on
Rainy Harbour
Neil Yates
Rainy Harbour
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rainy Harbour
Last played on
Storm on the Irish Sea
Neil Yates
Storm on the Irish Sea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Storm on the Irish Sea
Last played on
The Gold Ring
Neil Yates
The Gold Ring
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Gold Ring
Last played on
Flutter and Flight
Neil Yates
Flutter and Flight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flutter and Flight
Last played on
Neil Yates Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist