Sara Allen (born December 9, 1954) is an American songwriter best known for her work with the duo Hall & Oates. Though never married, she was in a long-time relationship with Daryl Hall until 2001. She contributed to many of the duo's hit singles, including "You Make My Dreams", "Private Eyes", "I Can't Go for That (No Can Do)", and "Maneater".

The song "Sara Smile", Hall & Oates' first American hit, was about Sara Allen.

Her late sister Janna Allen was also a songwriter who herself worked with Hall & Oates.