School of FishFormed 1990. Disbanded 1994
School of Fish
1990
School of Fish Biography
School of Fish was an alternative rock band which formed in 1989 and disbanded in 1994. The core members were Josh Clayton-Felt (lead vocals and guitar) and Michael Ward (guitar). School of Fish released two albums and are remembered for the hit single "3 Strange Days" (1991).
Rose Colored Glasses
School of Fish
Rose Colored Glasses
Rose Colored Glasses
