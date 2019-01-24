Lou PrideBorn 24 May 1944. Died 5 June 2012
Lou Pride
1944-05-24
Lou Pride Biography (Wikipedia)
Lou Pride (May 24, 1944 – June 5, 2012) was an American blues and soul singer and songwriter. Some sources state his year of birth was 1950. He is best known for his compositions "Long Arm of the Blues" and "Love From a Stone". Pride had a cult following amongst British Northern soul aficionados.
Before his death, Allmusic noted that Pride had a "smooth, uptown southern voice," and was "more known for performances in blues clubs and festivals than his artistry in the studio."
Lou Pride Tracks
I'm Com'un Home In The Morn'un
Lou Pride
I'm Com'un Home In The Morn'un
I'm Com'un Home In The Morn'un
This is a Mans World
Lou Pride
This is a Mans World
Layin' Eggs
Lou Pride
Layin' Eggs
Layin' Eggs
It's A Man's World
Lou Pride
It's A Man's World
I'm Coming Home.
Lou Pride
I'm Coming Home.
I'm Coming Home.
It's A Man's Man'sMan'sMan's World
Lou Pride
It's A Man's Man'sMan'sMan's World
Lou Pride Links
