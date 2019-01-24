Lou Pride (May 24, 1944 – June 5, 2012) was an American blues and soul singer and songwriter. Some sources state his year of birth was 1950. He is best known for his compositions "Long Arm of the Blues" and "Love From a Stone". Pride had a cult following amongst British Northern soul aficionados.

Before his death, Allmusic noted that Pride had a "smooth, uptown southern voice," and was "more known for performances in blues clubs and festivals than his artistry in the studio."