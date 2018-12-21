Isley-Jasper-Isley was a splinter group of the Isley Brothers formed in 1984 by brother-in-law Chris Jasper (keyboards), Ernie Isley (lead guitar), and Marvin Isley (bass), due to creative differences that arose among the group.

Jasper, a classically trained musician and composer and the key songwriter, producer, and arranger of Isley Brothers music, became the lead vocalist on most of the trio's recordings, and was also responsible for the majority of the writing and production for the new group. The older Isley Brothers returned to their original vocal trio formation and continued to record, employing a number of musicians, producers, and writers to fill the void left by Chris, Ernie, and Marvin.

Isley/Jasper/Isley released three albums on their CBS Associated Records label, including Caravan of Love, which featured the #1 out-of-the-box title hit, written and sung by Chris and subsequently covered by English recording group, the Housemartins, who made “Caravan” an international #1 pop hit. “Caravan of Love” has also been used in the Dodge Caravan commercials, was recorded by Marvin Sapp on the WOW 2000 gospel album, and has become an anthem sung by numerous groups and individuals throughout the world who have made their unique version of the song available on YouTube.