Jacob Ter Veldhuis
1951-11-14
Jacob Ter Veldhuis Biography (Wikipedia)
Jacob ter Veldhuis (born 14 November 1951), also known as Jacob TV, is a Dutch avant-garde classical composer, born in Westerlee. Ter Veldhuis favors tonal, melodic compositions, avoiding the dissonance of some recent classical music.[citation needed] Many of his works build melodies around samples of the human voice, as in Steve Reich's composition 'Different Trains'. Some of his works have been performed by the New York string quartet ETHEL.
