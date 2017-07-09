Tõnis KaumannBorn 5 April 1971
Tõnis Kaumann
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1971-04-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d2e583a6-78b8-4f36-8d6a-f470129e0745
Tõnis Kaumann Tracks
Sort by
Tiritamm
Tõnis Kaumann
Tiritamm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tiritamm
Choir
Last played on
The Honie-suckle - almaine
Anthony Holborne
The Honie-suckle - almaine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04db7yv.jpglink
The Honie-suckle - almaine
Sound the trumpet, beat the drum Z.335
Henry Purcell
Sound the trumpet, beat the drum Z.335
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Sound the trumpet, beat the drum Z.335
The Night watch - almaine
Anthony Holborne
The Night watch - almaine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04db7yv.jpglink
The Night watch - almaine
I spy Celia, Celia eyes me Z.499
Henry Purcell
I spy Celia, Celia eyes me Z.499
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
I spy Celia, Celia eyes me Z.499
Heigh ho holiday
Anthony Holborne
Heigh ho holiday
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04db7yv.jpglink
Heigh ho holiday
Now is the month of maying
Thomas Morley
Now is the month of maying
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04db7yv.jpglink
Now is the month of maying
Chiome d'oro, bel thesoro
Claudio Monteverdi
Chiome d'oro, bel thesoro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Chiome d'oro, bel thesoro
Vaga su spina ascosa
Claudio Monteverdi
Vaga su spina ascosa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Vaga su spina ascosa
Si dolce e'l tormento
Claudio Monteverdi
Si dolce e'l tormento
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Si dolce e'l tormento
Salve Regina
Claudio Monteverdi
Salve Regina
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Salve Regina
Back to artist