The WolfmenFormed 2004
The Wolfmen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqvqk.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d2e4bae7-fa67-4a0a-bd49-4ba067dc92f8
The Wolfmen Biography (Wikipedia)
The Wolfmen are an English rock music band formed in 2004, and centred on Marco Pirroni (guitars, co-writer) and Chris Constantinou (bass guitar, lead vocals, co-writer). The Wolfmen’s line-up also includes Zelig Preston Heyman on percussion.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Wolfmen Tracks
Sort by
Two Eyes (Do Naina)
Daler Mehndi
Two Eyes (Do Naina)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x5812.jpglink
Two Eyes (Do Naina)
Last played on
Jackie, is it my Birthday? (feat. Sinéad O'Connor)
The Wolfmen
Jackie, is it my Birthday? (feat. Sinéad O'Connor)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqk.jpglink
Cat Green Eyes
The Wolfmen
Cat Green Eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqk.jpglink
Cat Green Eyes
Last played on
July 20
The Wolfmen
July 20
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqk.jpglink
July 20
Last played on
Marilyn Monroe (Wam Bam JFK)
The Wolfmen
Marilyn Monroe (Wam Bam JFK)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqk.jpglink
Marilyn Monroe (Wam Bam JFK)
Last played on
Jackie, Is It My Birthday?
The Wolfmen
Jackie, Is It My Birthday?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqk.jpglink
Jackie, Is It My Birthday?
Last played on
The Wolfmen Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist