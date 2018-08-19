DJ CamFrench jazzy hip-hop DJ/producer. Born 31 December 1974
DJ Cam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p050hp4f.jpg
1973-12-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d2e123d0-c53e-4444-a52a-efeff44953c7
DJ Cam Biography (Wikipedia)
Laurent Daumail (born 1973), better known by his stage name DJ Cam, is a French record producer. Daumail's music is largely rooted in hip hop, combined with elements of jazz, dub, and ambient and composed using samples. Daumail first rose to prominence in the 1990s with records such as Underground Vibes and Underground Live, which have been credited as early examples of trip hop, and he emerged as a leading figure in the decade's "ambient hip-hop" scene. He founded the record label Inflamable. In addition to his own musical output, Daumail has produced several compilations and albums for other artists.
Fact named his 1996 release Abstract Manifesto the ninth best trip hop album of all time.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
DJ Cam Tracks
Experience
Experience
PURE PLEASURE
PURE PLEASURE
DIEU RECONNAITRA LES SANS
DIEU RECONNAITRA LES SANS
Love Junkee (J Dilla Remix) (feat. DJ Cameo)
Espionage (feat. Guru)
Uncomfortable (Dawn Wall Bootleg) (feat. Chris James)
Uncomfortable (Dawn Wall Bootleg) (feat. Chris James)
Johnny Deep
Mad Blunted Jazz
Meera
Twilight Zone
Innervisions
Lost Kingdom ft Kakoli Sengupta
