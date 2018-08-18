Elisabeth KuyperComposer. Born 13 September 1877. Died 26 February 1953
Elisabeth Kuyper
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1877-09-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d2e0945b-9da1-4e2d-98bb-447a5b2c238c
Elisabeth Kuyper Biography (Wikipedia)
Elisabeth Johanna Lamina Kuyper (13 September 1877 – 26 February 1953) was a Dutch Romantic composer and conductor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Elisabeth Kuyper Tracks
Sort by
6 Lieder (Op.17 Nos 1, 2 & 3)
Elisabeth Kuyper
6 Lieder (Op.17 Nos 1, 2 & 3)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
6 Lieder (Op.17 Nos 1, 2 & 3)
Last played on
Zwischen dir und mir; Herzendiebchen (Op.17 Nos.4 & 5)
Elisabeth Kuyper
Zwischen dir und mir; Herzendiebchen (Op.17 Nos.4 & 5)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Zwischen dir und mir; Herzendiebchen (Op.17 Nos.4 & 5)
Singer
Last played on
Back to artist