9.9 was an American R&B group formed in the mid-1980s. The group consisted of members Margo Thunder, Leslie Jones (1962-2013), and Wanda Perry. The group formed in 1985 in Boston, Massachusetts. They signed to RCA Records and released their first album, 9.9, and the single, "All of Me for All of You". The single reached #5 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

9.9's album reached #79 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and #15 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 9.9 released a second single titled "I Like The Way You Dance." The group performed on Soul Train, American Bandstand, and Solid Gold. They also provided backing vocals for a single with Patti LaBelle called "Shy". The group continued until 1987, when disputes over material, production and personal matters forced the group to disband. Leslie Jones died on July 5, 2013; she was survived by 2 children and 4 grandchildren. Wanda Perry is now married with 2 children. She is also a minister and has recorded several gospel albums available on iTunes. Margo Thunder went on to form another female group called Lady Soul. Lady Soul recorded a song and video for the Sister Act soundtrack called "If My Sisters in Trouble". Margo is now recording as a solo act and just released a single called "Mistreated" also available on iTunes. She currently resides in Los Angeles.