Buddy ClarkUS 30/40s singer. Born 26 July 1912. Died 1 October 1949
Buddy Clark
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1912-07-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d2df15fa-6238-4a8f-b23a-5b75fe9811d5
Buddy Clark Biography (Wikipedia)
Buddy Clark (born Samuel Goldberg, July 26, 1912 – October 1, 1949) was an American popular singer of the 1930s and 1940s. In the late 1940s, after his return from service in World War II, his career blossomed and he became one of the nation's top crooners. He died in a plane crash in 1949.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Buddy Clark Tracks
Sort by
Linda
Buddy Clark
Linda
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Linda
Last played on
Love Somebody
Doris Day
Love Somebody
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04lnkwd.jpglink
Love Somebody
Last played on
Baby It's Cold Outside
Buddy Clark
Baby It's Cold Outside
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bk6qw.jpglink
Baby It's Cold Outside
Last played on
I'll String Along With You
Doris Day
I'll String Along With You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04lnkwd.jpglink
I'll String Along With You
Last played on
Pego O' My Heart
Buddy Clark
Pego O' My Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pego O' My Heart
Last played on
Ballerina
Buddy Clark
Ballerina
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ballerina
Last played on
Take My Heart
Buddy Clark
Take My Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take My Heart
Last played on
Buddy Clark Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist