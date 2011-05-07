Dimitar TapkovComposer. Born 12 July 1929. Died 7 May 2011
Dimitar Tapkov
Dimitar Tapkoff (12 July 1929 – 7 May 2011) was a Bulgarian musician, music educator and composer.
