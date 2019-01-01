StringsUS female rapper aka Tateeze. Born 25 November 1975
Marinna Teal (born November 25, 1975), better known as Strings, is an American rapper and songwriter formally signed to Epic and Cash Money Records. She is best known for being featured on R. Kelly's "Gotham City Remix" and Keith Sweat's "Im Not Ready Remix" in the mid and late 90's.
