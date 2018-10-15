Chicken LipsFormed 1999
Chicken Lips
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d2dc0bac-422e-47ae-a0fe-aa8d85b5117e
Chicken Lips Biography (Wikipedia)
Chicken Lips are a dance music band and production team from Stafford, England, that includes Andy Meecham (born 18 August 1966) and Dean Meredith (born 30 April 1966), both formerly of Bizarre Inc, a band they created in the early 1990s.
Chicken Lips Tracks
You're Not Ready Yet
Chicken Lips
You're Not Ready Yet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You're Not Ready Yet
Last played on
He Not In (Riva Starr Edit)
Chicken Lips
He Not In (Riva Starr Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0vc8.jpglink
He Not In (Riva Starr Edit)
Last played on
He Not In (Eats Everything Chicken Tits Remix)
Chicken Lips
He Not In (Eats Everything Chicken Tits Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
He's Not In (Mikee B Edit)
Chicken Lips
He's Not In (Mikee B Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
He's Not In (Mikee B Edit)
Last played on
He Not In
Chicken Lips
He Not In
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
He Not In
Last played on
All That You Do (The Rhythm Odyssey Mixture)
Chicken Lips
All That You Do (The Rhythm Odyssey Mixture)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All That You (Joe Goddard Remix)
Chicken Lips
All That You (Joe Goddard Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All That You Do
Chicken Lips
All That You Do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All That You Do
Last played on
He Not In (Eats Everything remix)
Chicken Lips
He Not In (Eats Everything remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
He Not In (Eats Everything remix)
Last played on
He Not In (Groove Armada's Dub Reconstruction)
Chicken Lips
He Not In (Groove Armada's Dub Reconstruction)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do It Proper (Kissy Klub Version)
Chicken Lips
Do It Proper (Kissy Klub Version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do It Proper (Kissy Klub Version)
Last played on
Do It Proper
Chicken Lips
Do It Proper
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do It Proper
Last played on
She's Not In (Stanton Warriors Remix)
Chicken Lips
She's Not In (Stanton Warriors Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet Cow
Chicken Lips
Sweet Cow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet Cow
Last played on
