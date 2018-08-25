Jack SelsBelgian saxophone player. Born 29 January 1922. Died 21 March 1970
Jean-Jacques (Jack) Sels (29 January 1922 – 21 March 1970) was a Belgian jazz saxophonist, arranger and composer. He is now considered to be one of the most remarkable Belgian post-war jazz saxophonists. Although he left only a few records, he was definitely an influential figure for the Belgian scene.
Minor 5
