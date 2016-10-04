Stephen O’MalleyGuitarist, producer, composer, and designer. Born 15 July 1974
Stephen O'Malley Biography
Stephen O'Malley (sometimes referred to as SOMA) is a guitarist, producer, composer, and visual artist from Seattle, Washington who has conceptualized and participated in numerous drone doom, death/doom, and experimental music groups (the most notable of which is Sunn O)))).
