Uiscedwr (pronounced "ish-ka-dooer") is a trio whose members come from various parts of the British Isles which plays British folk music influenced by world music. The group started off as a trio and was originally based in Manchester.

Uiscedwr won the BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award in 2002 [2].

As well as touring and recording, Uiscedwr runs its own label Yukka Records and the members also offer tuition in fiddle, guitar and bodhrán.