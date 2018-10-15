AslanIrish rock band. Formed 1986
Aslan
1986
Aslan Biography (Wikipedia)
Aslan are an Irish rock band from Dublin who formed in 1982. Composed of Christy Dignam, Joe Jewell, Billy McGuinness, Alan Downey, Rodney O'Brien and Sean Kelly(harmonica) , the band has released six studio albums: Feel No Shame (1988), Goodbye Charlie Moonhead (1994), Here Comes Lucy Jones (1997), Waiting For This Madness To End (2001), For Some Strange Reason (2007) and Nudie Books and Frenchies (2012).
