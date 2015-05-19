Daniel Kajmakoski (Macedonian: Даниел Кајмакоски, born 17 October 1983 in Struga) is a Macedonian singer, songwriter and ex construction worker. He is best known for having won the first series of X Factor Adria. He represented Macedonia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2015 in Vienna, Austria with the song "Autumn Leaves" after winning the Skopje Festival 2014.