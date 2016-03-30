Ferdinando PaerBorn 1 July 1771. Died 3 May 1839
Ferdinando Paer
1771-07-01
Ferdinando Paer Biography (Wikipedia)
Ferdinando Paer (1 July 1771 – 3 May 1839) was an Italian composer known for his operas and oratorios. He was of Austrian descent and used the German spelling Pär in application for printing in Venice, and later in France the spelling Paër.
Ferdinando Paer Tracks
Sargino (Overture)
La Gloria al Massimo Degli Eroi
Sofonisba – extract from Act 2, scene 9
Ferdinando Paer Links
