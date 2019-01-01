P. LionBorn 29 June 1959
P. Lion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1959-06-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d2d07d32-cbfb-43e3-b49b-5203baa13366
P. Lion Biography (Wikipedia)
P. Lion (Pietro Paolo Pelandi) (born June 29, 1959 in Alzano Lombardo) is an Italian Italo disco singer and musician who achieved his greatest success in the 1980s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
P. Lion Tracks
Sort by
P. Lion Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist