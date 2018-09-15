Vivian EllisComposer. Born 29 October 1903. Died 19 June 1996
Vivian Ellis
1903-10-29
Vivian Ellis Biography (Wikipedia)
Vivian John Herman Ellis, CBE (29 October 1903 – 19 June 1996) was an English musical comedy composer best known for the song "Spread a Little Happiness" and the theme "Coronation Scot".
Vivian Ellis Tracks
Coronation Scot
Coronation Scot
Coronation Scot (feat. Sidney Torch & Queen’s Hall Light Orchestra)
Coronation Scot (feat. Sidney Torch & Queen’s Hall Light Orchestra)
Holidays abroad - suite for orchestra
Holidays abroad - suite for orchestra
This is my lovely day (from Bless the Bride)
This is my lovely day (from Bless the Bride)
Venice
Venice
Venice
Paul Temple: Coronation Scot
Paul Temple: Coronation Scot
Paul Temple: Coronation Scot
Vivian Ellis Links
