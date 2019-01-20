Herbert von KarajanBorn 5 April 1908. Died 16 July 1989
Herbert von Karajan
1908-04-05
Herbert von Karajan Biography (Wikipedia)
Herbert von Karajan ( (listen); born Heribert Ritter von Karajan; 5 April 1908 – 16 July 1989) was an Austrian conductor. He was principal conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic for 35 years. Generally regarded as one of the greatest conductors of the 20th century, he was a dominant figure in European classical music from the mid-1950s until his death. Part of the reason for this was the large number of recordings he made and their prominence during his lifetime. By one estimate he was the top-selling classical music recording artist of all time, having sold an estimated 200 million records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Herbert von Karajan Tracks
Slavonic Dance Op. 72 No. 2 in E minor
Antonín Dvořák
Don Quixote - Variation 7 (The Ride Through the Air)
Richard Strauss
Aroldo - Overture
Giuseppe Verdi
The Blue Danube, Op 314
Johann Strauss II
Symphony no.5 in C minor, Op.67 (4th mvt: Allegro)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Les Patineurs, Op 183
Émile Waldteufel
An der schönen blauen Donau Op. 314 (The Blue Danube)
Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra
Triple Concerto, Op.56 (3rd mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
O terra, addio (Aida)
Giuseppe Verdi
The Swan of Tuonela (Leminkainen Suite, Op 22)
Jean Sibelius
La belle Hélène (Overture)
Jacques Offenbach
Salome, Op 54, TrV 215, Scene 4: Tanz für mich, Salome
Richard Strauss
Pelléas et Mélisande, L 88, Act III Scene I: Je les Noue, Je les Noue aux Branches du Saule
Claude Debussy
Künstlerleben, Op 316
Johann Strauss II
Ballet; Grand March (Aida)
Giuseppe Verdi
Karelia Suite - Intermezzo
Jean Sibelius
Also sprach Zarathustra (Introduction)
Richard Strauss
Carmen Suite (1. Prelude)
Georges Bizet
Les Sylphides: Finale
Frédéric Chopin
Fidelio Overture, Op 72
Ludwig van Beethoven
Swan Lake (2nd Waltz)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Madama Butterfly, Act II - Un Bel dì Vedremo
Giacomo Puccini
Finale (Symphony No 8 in C minor, ed Haas)
Anton Bruckner
Mes longs cheveux
Claude Debussey, Frederica von Stade, Barbara Hannigan, Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra & Herbert von Karajan
Otello - Ave Maria
Giuseppe Verdi
September (Four Last Songs)
Richard Strauss
The Blue Danube
Vienna Philharmonic
Humming Chorus (Madama Butterfly)
Giacomo Puccini
Perpetuum mobile, Op 257
Johann Strauss II
Madame Butterfly (final scene)
Giacomo Puccini
Adagio; Waltz (The Sleeping Beauty)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Morning (Peer Gynt - Suite No.1)
Edvard Grieg
Scene (Swan Lake, Act 2)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Florentine March
Julius Fucik
Gaite parisienne (Overture)
Jacques Offenbach
Nabucco (Overture)
Giuseppe Verdi
Oboe Concerto, K.314
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Concerto in A minor Op.54 1st movement
Robert Schumann
Kaiser-Walzer, Op 437
Johann Strauss II
Symphony No. 7 in A major, Op. 92 - 3. Presto - Assai meno presto
Ludwig van Beethoven
Les Sylphides, Op 18 (Finale)
Frédéric Chopin
Der Rosenkavalier (Act 3 - "Ist ein Traum"
Richard Strauss
Cavalleria rusticana (Intermezzo)
Pietro Mascagni
Serenade for Strings in E - Finale
Antonín Dvořák
The Blue Danube (Reprise)
Johann Strauss II
At the castle gate (Pelleas and Melisande)
Jean Sibelius
Also sprach Zarathustra (Sunrise)
Richard Strauss
Alzira (Overture)
Giuseppe Verdi
