Gary Bartz
Gary Bartz (born September 26, 1940) is an American jazz saxophonist.
Celestial Blues
Celestial Blues
Another Earth
Another Earth
Members, Don't Git Weary (feat. Gary Bartz)
Members, Don't Git Weary (feat. Gary Bartz)
My Shining Hour (feat. Gary Bartz)
My Shining Hour (feat. Gary Bartz)
Ju Ju Man
Ju Ju Man
Music Is My Sanctuary
Music Is My Sanctuary
Giant Steps
Giant Steps
Carnaval De L'esprit
Carnaval De L'esprit
Music Is My Sanctuary
Music Is My Sanctuary
Gentle Smile (No Sax Edit) (Mathieus Schreyer)
Keep Goin' On
Keep Goin' On
Need Your Love
Need Your Love
Inamorata (Cellar Door, Dec 17, 1970, 2nd Set)
Inamorata (Cellar Door, Dec 17, 1970, 2nd Set)
Celestial Blues
Celestial Blues
It's About That Time (Cellar Door, 17 Dec 1970, 2nd Set)
It's About That Time (Cellar Door, 17 Dec 1970, 2nd Set)
I’ve Known Rivers
I’ve Known Rivers
Dear Lord
Dear Lord
Song Of Love And Kindness
Song Of Love And Kindness
The Song Of Loving Kindness
Smile Gently Saxy
Smile Gently Saxy
Gentle Thoughts
Gentle Thoughts
