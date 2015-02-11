Jaques Morelenbaum (, Rio de Janeiro, May 18, 1954) is a Brazilian instrumentalist, arranger, conductor, composer and music producer.

Morelenbaum is the son of conductor Henrique Morelenbaum and piano teacher Sarah Morelenbaum. His siblings are Lucia Morelenbaum, clarinetist of the Brazilian Symphony Orchestra; and Eduardo Morelenbaum, conductor, arranger and instrumentalist. He is married to the singer Paula Morelenbaum.

He started his musical career as part of the group A Barca do Sol, and participated in the Nova Banda that performed with Antonio Carlos Jobim and shows and recordings that led to a Grammy win for the CD Antonio Brasileiro. A cellist, he studied music in Brazil and later attended the New England Conservatory of Music. In 1995, with Paula Morelenbaum, Paulo Jobim and Daniel Jobim, he created the Quarteto Jobim Morelenbaum. The group toured Europe several times, including an appearance at the Expo'98 held in Lisbon. They also toured the United States and Brazil and recorded a CD (Quarteto Jobim Morelenbaum).