Lindstrøm
Born 16 February 1973
Lindstrøm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqy7g.jpg
1973-02-16
Lindstrøm Biography (Wikipedia)
Hans-Peter Lindstrøm (born 16 February 1973) is a Norwegian producer who works under the name Lindstrøm. He established the music label Feedelity in 2002. He often collaborates with fellow producer Prins Thomas (together constituting the musical group Lindstrøm & Prins Thomas). Lindstrøm won a Spellemannsprisen in 2008 for Where You Go I Go Too. He released a DJ mix album for the Late Night Tales compilation series on Azuli Records on 9 July 2007.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lindstrøm Tracks
Closing Shot
Lindstrøm
Closing Shot
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043kkdm.jpglink
Closing Shot
Last played on
I Feel Space
Lindstrøm
I Feel Space
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy7g.jpglink
I Feel Space
Last played on
Algorytme
Lindstrøm
Algorytme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046f1z5.jpglink
Algorytme
Last played on
Call Me Anytime (Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti Remix)
Lindstrøm
Lindstrøm
Call Me Anytime (Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy7g.jpglink
Call Me Anytime (Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti Remix)
Last played on
Didn't Know Better
Lindstrøm
Didn't Know Better
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy7g.jpglink
Didn't Know Better
Last played on
Where You Go I Go Too
Lindstrøm
Lindstrøm
Where You Go I Go Too
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy7g.jpglink
Where You Go I Go Too
Last played on
This Song (Lindstrom & Prins Thomas Remix) (feat. Rostam Batmanglij)
RAC
RAC
This Song (Lindstrom & Prins Thomas Remix) (feat. Rostam Batmanglij)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0643456.jpglink
This Song (Lindstrom & Prins Thomas Remix) (feat. Rostam Batmanglij)
Last played on
Upcoming Events
9
Feb
2019
Lindstrøm
EartH (Hackney Arts Centre), London, UK
Lindstrøm Links
