The Jazz JuneFormed 1996. Disbanded 2002
The Jazz June
1996
The Jazz June Biography
The Jazz June is an American emo band from Kutztown, Pennsylvania.
In 2016, Rolling Stone placed the band's album The Medicine at number 33 on its list of the 40 Greatest Emo Albums of All Time.
