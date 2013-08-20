The CasualtiesFormed 1990
The Casualties
1990
The Casualties Biography (Wikipedia)
The Casualties are an American street punk band which was formed in New York City, New York in 1990. It was formed by vocalist Jorge Herrera, Hank (guitar), Colin Wolf (vocals), Mark Yoshitomi (bass) and Yureesh Hooker (drums). On July 11, 2017 it was announced on the band's Facebook page, that Original frontman Jorge Herrera had officially retired from Touring. The band as of July 2017 consists of members Jake Kolatis (Guitarist), Marc Meggers (Drums), Rick Lopez (Bassist), and David Rodriguez (Vocals).
The Casualties Tracks
We Are All We Have
My Blood. My Life. Always Forward
Warriors On The Road
Criminal Class
Punk Rock Love
On City Streets
For The Punx
Unknown Soldier
War Is Business
Upcoming Events
26
Jan
2019
The Casualties
MK11 at The Kiln Farm, Milton Keynes, UK
31
Jan
2019
The Casualties
Warehouse 23, Leeds, UK
1
Feb
2019
The Casualties
The Palm House, Belfast, UK
3
Feb
2019
The Casualties
Redrum, Wolverhampton, UK
6
Feb
2019
The Casualties, Sick On the Bus and Blatoidea
The Underworld, London, UK
