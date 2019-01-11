Julie Campbell, known as LoneLady, is a solo artist from Manchester, England. Her music is influenced by the post-punk era, later integrating dance and funk influences. She first started making music on a 4-track cassette recorder in her towerblock flat in Manchester while completing a Fine Art degree. LoneLady's stark, early first gigs featured Campbell alone playing electric guitar along to a drum machine. This would later evolve to a 4-piece band live.

Campbell came to the attention of Warp signing with them in 2009, and her first album Nerve Up was released in 2010 to widespread critical acclaim. The NME called it a "unique, brilliant debut ... we should celebrate LoneLady as the arrival of a fresh and invigorating voice whose talent transcends time and space and influence" and it also drew praise from music journalist Paul Morley.

Campbell's music is characterised by a lo-fi, economical approach; she has said that "Working with basic tools, mainly an 8-track cassette recorder, a telecaster and a drum machine forced me to be economical and inventive, and set an aesthetic blueprint for the way I like to work, to keep things stark and urgent."[citation needed]