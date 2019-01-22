Leif GarrettBorn 8 November 1961
Leif Garrett
1961-11-08
Leif Garrett Biography
Leif Garrett (born Leif Per Nervik; November 8, 1961) is an American singer, actor, and television personality. He worked as a child actor then in the 1970s became famous as a teen idol. He received much publicity for his drug abuse and legal troubles.
I Was Made For Dancin'
Leif Garrett
I Was Made For Dancin'
I Was Made For Dancin'
I Was Made For Dancing.
Leif Garrett
I Was Made For Dancing.
I Was Made For Dancing.
Feel The Need
Leif Garrett
Feel The Need
Feel The Need
