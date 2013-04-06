The Beaus' were a 3-piece indie/hip-hop group from Doncaster, South Yorkshire, composed of the three founder members Doya Beardmore, Danny Nicklin and Mitchell Fenn. They were signed by independent South Yorkshire-based record label Circuit Records.

Amongst other things they have been featured on 2010's 'Festival Harvest' compilation, headlined the Yorkshire Music Showcase at Liverpool Sound City and featured in Mexico's Warp Magazine.