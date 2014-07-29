Old Man Markley
Old Man Markley is a punk & bluegrass band based out of Los Angeles, CA. Founded in 2007, the band consisted of John Carey (lead vocals, guitar), Annie DeTemple (Autoharp, Vocals), Jeff Fuller (Drums), Joey Garibaldi (Bass, Vocals), Ryan Markley (Washboard), John Rosen (Banjo, Vocals), and Katie Weed (Fiddle). The band was signed to Fat Wreck Chords in 2010, but has largely been inactive since 2015.
Old Man Markley Performances & Interviews
Old Man Markley Tracks
Train Of Thought
Old Man Markley
Come Round Here (LA Acoustic Session)
Old Man Markley
How Come You Do Me Like You Do (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Old Man Markley
Blood On Our Hands
Old Man Markley
In A Circle Going Round (LA Acoustic Session)
Old Man Markley
Do Me Like You Do (LA Acoustic Session)
Old Man Markley
Guts And Teeth
Old Man Markley
Folk Song
Old Man Markley
For better For Worse
Old Man Markley
A Circle Going Round
Old Man Markley
Song Songs
Old Man Markley
