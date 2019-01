Old Man Markley is a punk & bluegrass band based out of Los Angeles, CA. Founded in 2007, the band consisted of John Carey (lead vocals, guitar), Annie DeTemple (Autoharp, Vocals), Jeff Fuller (Drums), Joey Garibaldi (Bass, Vocals), Ryan Markley (Washboard), John Rosen (Banjo, Vocals), and Katie Weed (Fiddle). The band was signed to Fat Wreck Chords in 2010, but has largely been inactive since 2015.

