Håkan LidboBorn 20 July 1965
Håkan Lidbo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03dhyl7.jpg
1965-07-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d2b109c1-5fbc-4d49-b825-e2d40ec28e47
Håkan Lidbo Biography (Wikipedia)
Håkan Lidbo (born 20 July 1965) is a Swedish music producer, primarily active in electronica, but also other genres. He has published over 350 records on a variety of record labels, is the editor of the radio show Power and operates Volt Festival in Uppsala. He is also behind the music project Pay TV that participated in the Swedish Eurovision Song Contest twice.
Lidbo was born in Malmö, Sweden.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Håkan Lidbo Tracks
Sort by
Walk Away (Todd Edward's Tell Someone Dub Mix)
Håkan Lidbo
Walk Away (Todd Edward's Tell Someone Dub Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dhyl7.jpglink
Walk Away (Todd's 'Tell Someone' Dub Remix)
Håkan Lidbo
Walk Away (Todd's 'Tell Someone' Dub Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dhyl7.jpglink
Walk Away (Todd's 'Tell Someone' Dub Remix)
Last played on
Televinken
Håkan Lidbo
Televinken
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dhyl7.jpglink
Televinken
Last played on
Walk Away (Todd Edwards Vocal Remix)
Håkan Lidbo
Walk Away (Todd Edwards Vocal Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dhyl7.jpglink
Walk Away (Todd Edwards Vocal Remix)
Last played on
Walk Away
Håkan Lidbo
Walk Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dhyl7.jpglink
Walk Away
Last played on
Love To Me (feat. Yota)
Håkan Lidbo
Love To Me (feat. Yota)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dhyl7.jpglink
Love To Me (feat. Yota)
Last played on
Honey Dipping
Håkan Lidbo
Honey Dipping
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dhyl7.jpglink
Honey Dipping
Last played on
Clockwise
Håkan Lidbo
Clockwise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dhyl7.jpglink
Clockwise
Last played on
Freeze LAPD
Håkan Lidbo
Freeze LAPD
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dhyl7.jpglink
Freeze LAPD
Last played on
Håkan Lidbo Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist