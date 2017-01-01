VenomBritish metal band. Formed 1979
Venom
1979
Venom Biography (Wikipedia)
Venom are an English extreme metal band formed in 1978 in Newcastle upon Tyne. Coming to prominence towards the end of the new wave of British heavy metal, Venom's first two albums—Welcome to Hell (1981) and Black Metal (1982)—are considered a major influence on thrash metal and extreme metal in general. Venom's second album proved influential enough that its title was used as the name of the extreme metal subgenre of black metal.
Venom Tracks
Acid Queen
Venom
Acid Queen
Acid Queen
Die Hard
Venom
Die Hard
Die Hard
Welcome To Hell
Venom
Welcome To Hell
Welcome To Hell
Long Haired Punks
Venom
Long Haired Punks
Countess Bathory
Venom
Countess Bathory
Countess Bathory
Bloodlust
Venom
Bloodlust
Bloodlust
Nightmare
Venom
Nightmare
Nightmare
Black Metal
Venom
Black Metal
Black Metal
