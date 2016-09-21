ToyahFormed 1977. Disbanded 1983
Toyah
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqtm0.jpg
1977
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d2ace786-5b3c-4794-a010-ebed4bd1393a
Toyah Biography (Wikipedia)
Toyah was an English new wave band fronted by Toyah Willcox between 1977 and 1983. The only other consistent band member throughout this period was Joel Bogen, Willcox's principal co-writer and guitarist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Toyah Tracks
Sort by
Dream House
Toyah
Dream House
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtm0.jpglink
Dream House
Thunder In The Mountains
Toyah
Thunder In The Mountains
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtm0.jpglink
Thunder In The Mountains
I Want To Be Free
Toyah
I Want To Be Free
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtm0.jpglink
I Want To Be Free
It's A Mystery
Toyah
It's A Mystery
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtm0.jpglink
It's A Mystery
Last played on
Good Morning Universe
Toyah
Good Morning Universe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtm0.jpglink
Good Morning Universe
Last played on
Brave New World
Toyah
Brave New World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtm0.jpglink
Brave New World
Last played on
I Want To Be Free - The Theatre Royal 1981
Toyah
I Want To Be Free - The Theatre Royal 1981
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtm0.jpglink
Thunder In The Mountains - The Theatre Royal 1981
Toyah
Thunder In The Mountains - The Theatre Royal 1981
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtm0.jpglink
It's A Mystery - The Theatre Royal 1981
Toyah
It's A Mystery - The Theatre Royal 1981
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtm0.jpglink
Dance - The Theatre Royal 1981
Toyah
Dance - The Theatre Royal 1981
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtm0.jpglink
Dance - The Theatre Royal 1981
Good Morning Universe - The Theatre Royal 1981
Toyah
Good Morning Universe - The Theatre Royal 1981
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtm0.jpglink
Latest Toyah News
Toyah Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist