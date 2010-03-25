Hollerado is a Canadian indie rock band from Ottawa, Ontario. Formed in 2007, The band consists of Menno Versteeg (lead vocals, guitar), Nixon Boyd (lead guitar, backing vocals), Dean Baxter (bass, backing vocals) and Jake Boyd (drums, backing vocals). The band has toured extensively, including time in North America, South America, Europe and China, playing with bands such as The Flaming Lips, Weezer, Fucked Up, Black Lips and Passion Pit. They were nominated for the Best New Group Award at the 2011 Juno Awards.