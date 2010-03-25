HolleradoFormed 2007
Hollerado
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d2aad428-18a2-4264-835e-c0b2ba726020
Hollerado Biography (Wikipedia)
Hollerado is a Canadian indie rock band from Ottawa, Ontario. Formed in 2007, The band consists of Menno Versteeg (lead vocals, guitar), Nixon Boyd (lead guitar, backing vocals), Dean Baxter (bass, backing vocals) and Jake Boyd (drums, backing vocals). The band has toured extensively, including time in North America, South America, Europe and China, playing with bands such as The Flaming Lips, Weezer, Fucked Up, Black Lips and Passion Pit. They were nominated for the Best New Group Award at the 2011 Juno Awards.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hollerado Tracks
Sort by
Americanarama
Hollerado
Americanarama
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Americanarama
Last played on
Hollerado Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist