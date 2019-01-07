Vladimír Godár (born 16 March 1956, Bratislava) is a Slovak composer who is active in the fields of contemporary classical music and film music. He is also known for his collaboration with the Czech violinist, singer and composer Iva Bittová. As an academic, he is a writer, editor and translator of books on historical music research. He has been active in reviving the music and reputation of 19th Century Slovak composer Ján Levoslav Bella.

He studied composition under Juraj Pospíšil and piano under Mária Masariková at the Bratislava Conservatory. In 1979 he began work as editor of the music books department of OPUS, and he taught at the Academy of Performing Arts in Bratislava from 1985.

His work is little known outside Slovakia, but much of his music has been released by Slovart Records. Amongst his compositions is a large scale sonata for cello dedicated to the memory of Victor Shklovsky.

He won the 2001 Georges Delerue Award for the score of the film Landscape.