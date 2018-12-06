Stacey Chanelle Claire Solomon (born 4 October 1989) is a British singer, TV presenter and personality. She rose to fame on the sixth series of The X Factor, coming third overall on the show. She gained a number one single on both the UK Singles Chart and the Irish Singles Chart when she and her fellow The X Factor finalists released a cover of "You Are Not Alone".

Solomon won the tenth series of reality television show I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and was named "Queen of the Jungle". Her debut single, a cover of "Driving Home for Christmas", was released on 19 December 2011. Solomon released her debut album Shy on 18 April 2015, followed by the single "Shy".

Although Solomon was made famous by becoming a singer, she is now also a popular TV personality and presenter. In June 2016, she began appearing as a panellist on Loose Women and in November of the same year she began presenting I'm a Celebrity ITV2 spin-off show I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!: Extra Camp, alongside Joe Swash, Vicky Pattison and Chris Ramsey, but did not return for the following series.