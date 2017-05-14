The dB’sFormed 1978
The dB’s
1978
The dB’s Biography (Wikipedia)
The dB's are an American power pop and jangle pop group, who first came to prominence in the early 1980s.
The band members are Peter Holsapple, Chris Stamey, Will Rigby, and Gene Holder. Although the members are all from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, the group was formed in New York City in 1978. In 2012, the band completed its first new studio album in 25 years and its first in 30 years with the original lineup.
The dB’s Tracks
Big Brown Eyes
The dB’s
Big Brown Eyes
Big Brown Eyes
Black & White
The dB’s
Black & White
Black & White
We Were Happy There
The dB’s
We Were Happy There
We Were Happy There
A Spy In The House Of Love
The dB’s
A Spy In The House Of Love
A Spy In The House Of Love
That Time Is Gone
The dB’s
That Time Is Gone
That Time Is Gone
