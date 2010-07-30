The PlugzFormed 1977. Disbanded 1984
The Plugz Biography (Wikipedia)
The Plugz (also known as "Los Plugz") were a Latino punk band from Los Angeles, California that formed in 1977 and disbanded in 1984. They and The Zeros were among the first Latino punk bands, although several garage rock bands, such as Thee Midniters and Question Mark & the Mysterians, predated them. The Plugz melded the spirit of punk and Latino music.
The Plugz Tracks
El Clavo Y La Cruz
The Plugz
El Clavo Y La Cruz
El Clavo Y La Cruz
