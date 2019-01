Edens Edge was an American country music group founded by Hannah Blaylock (lead vocals), Dean Berner (vocals, guitar, Dobro), and Cherrill Green (vocals, mandolin, banjo, guitar). The band was signed to Big Machine Records, which released their self-titled debut album. It included the singles "Amen" and "Too Good to Be True". In March 2013, Blaylock left the group.

