Ralph FlanaganBand leader, songwriter. Born 7 April 1914. Died 30 December 1995
Ralph Elias Flenniken (April 7, 1914 – December 30, 1995), known professionally as Ralph Flanagan, was a big band leader, pianist, composer, and arranger for the orchestras of Hal McIntyre, Sammy Kaye, Blue Barron, Charlie Barnet, and Alvino Rey.
My Hero
I Should Care
Some Enchanted Evening
Melody of the Breeze
