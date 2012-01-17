Boz BoorerBorn 19 May 1962
Boz Boorer
1962-05-19
Boz Boorer Biography (Wikipedia)
Martin James "Boz" Boorer (born 19 May 1962 in Edgware, Middlesex, England) is an English guitarist and producer most known for his work founding the new wave rockabilly group, The Polecats, and later for his work as a co-writer, guitarist and musical director with Morrissey for which he is principally known today.
